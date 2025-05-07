sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 14:36 IST

Was Jennifer Aniston Home When Man Rammed Car Into Her Los Angeles Property?

A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles. Private security guards apprehended the driver.

A man was arrested after crashing a car into the front gate at Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told KABC-TV that the “Friends” star was home at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Monday on the 900 Block of Airole Way in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department.

Online property records show a home on that block owned by a trust run by Jennifer Aniston’s business manager.

Private security guards apprehended the driver and held him until police arrived. Lee described the suspect as a white middle-aged man. He has not been identified, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, Lee said.

“He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence,” Lee said.

Messages were left Tuesday with representatives and attorneys for Aniston.

Aniston, currently starring in Apple TV’s “Morning Show,” purchased the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

