Fast Forever: Vin Diesel's Final Fast & Furious Film To Release In March 2028, Actor Pays Tribute To Paul Walker

Vin Diesel has brought some good and sad news for all the Fast & Furious fans. The actor, who plays an iconic role, Dominic Toretto, in the franchise, has announced the release date of the final film titled Fast Forever. While this might have elated the fans, it has upset them, as with the upcoming action drama, the franchise comes to an end.

When will the Fast & Furious final film, Fast Forever, be released?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vin shared a still from the previous movie honouring the memory of his late co-star Paul Walker, who played the role of Brian O'Conner, and shared that the film will release in March 2028. His note in the caption reads, "No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER."

For the unversed, Paul tragically died in November 2013 during the filming of Furious 7, leaving everyone, including his fans, devastated.

All about Fast Forever

The film will begin from Fast X's cliffhanger, and the actor, earlier in 2024, offered a glimpse of the creative process. He wrote, "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team…. To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting… While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."

He concluded by writing, "This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!"

Apart from Vin, the movie also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson in lead roles.