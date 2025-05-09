Final Destination 6 First Reviews: 'Never Seen Anything Like This', Fans Call Tony Todd Starrer 'Best Chapter In Franchise'

Updated May 9th 2025, 13:30 IST
Final Destination: Bloodlines Early Review: The sixth instalment of the OG Final Destination franchise is all set for India release on May 16. The long-standing horror film franchise was started in 2000 and featured Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd. Bloodlines aka Final Destination 6 marks a return to the genre after 14 years and director Zach Lipovsky already teased how it will scale bigger with "a lot of deaths". As the movie release is just a week away, the critics who already attended pre-screening are sharing the early reviews on social media and it is just adding salt to the excitement.
Taking to the X(formerly Twitter) many critics who attended the pre-screening shared their reviews online, calling it the best chapter of the Final Destination franchise.
Tessa Smith, a film critic from Mama's Geeky, posted her thoughts on X, saying, “Final Destination: Bloodlines is so much freaking fun! The best one since the first with gnarly deaths & a likeable cast (Erik). What an ending! Final Destination fans we are so back! Blood, gore, & a perfect goodbye to Tony Todd.”
Also Read: Subham X Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Production Debut Gets Big Thumbs Up From Netizens
Another critic praised the film, stating, “#FinalDestinationBloodlines breaks the mould of its predecessors, giving a fresh feel to the franchise. But most of all still delivers on the gruesome deaths which balance well with a comedic undertone. Seeing it in a crowded cinema was awesome!”
Earlier, an official synopsis revealed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is the latest instalment in New Line Cinema's "bloody successful" Final Destination horror series. It takes viewers back to the origins of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Stefanie, a college student haunted by a violent and recurring nightmare, returns home to find the one person who might end the cycle and save her family from their inevitable grisly fate.
Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directed Final Destination 6, working from a screenplay by Scream 7 writer Guy Busick, which is based on a story by filmmaker Jon Watts. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late Tony Todd, who makes his final appearance as William Bludworth.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 9th 2025, 13:29 IST