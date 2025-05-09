Final Destination 6 First Reviews: 'Never Seen Anything Like This', Fans Call Tony Todd Starrer 'Best Chapter In Franchise'

Final Destination: Bloodlines Early Review: The sixth instalment of the OG Final Destination franchise is all set for India release on May 16. The long-standing horror film franchise was started in 2000 and featured Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd. Bloodlines aka Final Destination 6 marks a return to the genre after 14 years and director Zach Lipovsky already teased how it will scale bigger with "a lot of deaths". As the movie release is just a week away, the critics who already attended pre-screening are sharing the early reviews on social media and it is just adding salt to the excitement.

Final Destination: Bloodlines early reviews

Taking to the X(formerly Twitter) many critics who attended the pre-screening shared their reviews online, calling it the best chapter of the Final Destination franchise.

Tessa Smith, a film critic from Mama's Geeky, posted her thoughts on X, saying, “Final Destination: Bloodlines is so much freaking fun! The best one since the first with gnarly deaths & a likeable cast (Erik). What an ending! Final Destination fans we are so back! Blood, gore, & a perfect goodbye to Tony Todd.”



Another critic praised the film, stating, “#FinalDestinationBloodlines breaks the mould of its predecessors, giving a fresh feel to the franchise. But most of all still delivers on the gruesome deaths which balance well with a comedic undertone. Seeing it in a crowded cinema was awesome!”

What can we expect from Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Earlier, an official synopsis revealed that Final Destination: Bloodlines is the latest instalment in New Line Cinema's "bloody successful" Final Destination horror series. It takes viewers back to the origins of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Stefanie, a college student haunted by a violent and recurring nightmare, returns home to find the one person who might end the cycle and save her family from their inevitable grisly fate.