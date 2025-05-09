Subham X Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Production Debut Gets Big Thumbs Up From Netizens

Subham X Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production debut film is finally slated on big screens on May 9. This Telugu horror-comedy, directed by Praveen Kandregula, features Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles. Many eagerly awaited its release, and soon after the release, movie buffs who watched early shows took to social media to share their reactions which were mostly positive calling the movie a ‘regular horror plot but a fun factor.’

Samantha’s Subham hit or flop?

Cinegoers on the X (formerly Twitter) have praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Subham as a refreshing and entertaining film, combining light thrills with humour, making it an ideal choice for a family movie night.

One user wrote, “Subham is an extremely entertaining movie! A silly but relatable premise—people obsessed with daily TV serials—turned into an interesting ride. Samantha has an impressive cameo. Subham is not perfect, but it’s consistently funny and enjoyable. #SubhamMovie #SubhamReview”

Another wrote, “Watched #Subham paid premiere in Kakinada SP Anand Cinemas 7:00PM show.@Samanthaprabhu2 as Maya cute! Producer Sam has made it! Horror Comedy Thriller Never before genre Comedy is sooparrrr & New Concept Horror

#Subham Only for Sammyyyyy”

Another fan who enjoyed the film wrote on X, “There is this "Nee Peremi" actor, who is quite popular, and just lit up the second half with his marana mass presence. HAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!”

All About Subham