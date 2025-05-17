Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Supernatural Horror Slows Down On First Saturday In India, Mints ₹1.51 Crore

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection: The supernatural horror film, helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, is the sixth and final instalment of the Final Destination franchise. The film was released in the theatres after 14 years of the fifth instalment, and the cinemagoers who watched the movie felt nostalgia kicking in. They penned positive reviews about the movie, but despite that, the film had a low opening. The film minted only ₹4.5 crore at the box office in India, with ₹2.5 crore in English. However, it witnessed an 18.89 per cent spike in the collection on the second day. It earned ₹5.35 crore in India.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film collected only ₹1.51 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the so far collection, the total stands at ₹11.36 crore. The final figure will be updated towards the end of the day. Final Destination Bloodlines had an overall 25.14 per cent English occupancy on Saturday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (58 per cent).

Netizens say Final Destination Bloodlines will take you on a 'thrilling ride'

The Final Destination series has always been special for millennials and the boomer generation. Even today, the sight of a truck carrying logs instantly triggers chilling memories of the franchise's gruesome deaths, leaving a lasting mark on our minds. As per the reviews coming in on social media, the film succeeded in bringing back the nostalgic horror with its brutal death scenes.



“I watched Final Destination: Bloodlines yesterday, and ever since I woke up this morning, I have been super cautious about every little thing I do, every move I make, even this tweet nah cautious tweet," a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Nice movie. Climax could’ve been better. I mean, the whole build-up felt like a letdown at the end. Still, a good one.”

A third user wrote, “Absolutely thrilling ride! A wild upgrade from previous parts, some bloodbath scenes are insane. Tower destruction scene in 4DX are next-level! Brought back college memories with the franchise. Watch 4DX for full crazy experience!”