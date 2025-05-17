Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban Co-star Aman Verma Takes Up New Profession After Bleak Acting Opportunities, Says 'Paapi Pet Ka Sawaal Hai'

Aman Verma is a popular Television actor from the 2000s. He rose to fame from hosting the game show Khul Ja Sim Sim and with his appearance in the movie Baghban. The actor, however, seems to have bid adieu to the showbiz. In an Instagram post, he hinted at pivoting towards a career in magic. Aman's post and comments on it have now gone viral on social media.

Aman Verma takes up magic jobs for ‘paapi pet’

On May 13, Aman Verma took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself performing a magic trick on stage, leaving the onlookers amused. Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, “Well, this is where I learnt the tricks of being a magician …Was a little difficult. But managed .. It's all in the Sleight of the hand… Ladies and gentlemen. Here comes the magician ... called. AMAN YATAN VERMA”



Also Read: Meet Priyansh's Fiancée Rishma, Former TV Actress Who Is Now...

Through his post, Aman did not specify whether he has completely quit acting. However, his sporadic appearances in shows and films is an indicator of the diminishing opportunities for him. The actor's magic video left many puzzled. A user took to the comment section to write, “Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap." To this, Aman replied, “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein (It's a matter of survival. What to do)?”

Amabn interacted with hs fans in the comment section | Image: Instagram

Another fan wrote in the comment section, “Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai (such a talented actor has to do such things), I feel sad for him.” However, the actor mentioned, “Kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya (No work is big or small). If I tell u the amount of money I got for doing this, u will come and take the place of the assistant who came and gave me the bottle. Samjhe chahu.”



Also Read: Watch: New Dayaben Replaces Disha Vakani IN TMKOC, But...