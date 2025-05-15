Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 1: Will It Become Hollywood's Biggest Opener In India Beating Thunderbolts, Captain America Brave New World?

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 1: The sixth installment in the horror thriller franchise made its way to the cinema halls in India on May 15. The film is eyeing to become Hollywood's biggest opener in India in 2025 so far, beating MCU movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is off to a decent start at the box office and is inching towards the ₹2 crore mark on its opening day. By 4.30 pm, it had collected ₹1.75 crore in all languages. The morning occupancy of the film was 7.98%, which rose to 13.79% in the afternoon. The movie is expected to see more footfall during the evening and night shows. The nostalgia factor seems to be working in its favour. In India, Final Destination movies acquired a cult following through satellite premieres and VCR runs.

Final Destination: Bloodlines released on May 15 | Image: X

To become the biggest opener here, Final Destination: Bloodlines will have to collect more than Thunderbolts (₹3.85 crore only for 3D version) and Captain America: Brave New World (₹4.2 crore). However, Final Destination 6 has a big competition in the form of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise, which will release on May 17 in India and is expected to take a mammoth opening of nearly ₹20 crore.