Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Florence Pugh Gives Video Tour Of Marvel’s Thunderbolts Set, Flaunts New Combat Suit | WATCH

Florence Pugh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video tour from the sets of Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the set of Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts movie. The video was from the Atlanta sets. The tentpole will mark Pugh’s latest appearance as the assassin Yelena Belova, a role she debuted as in Black Widow and reprised on Hawkeye. 

Florence Pugh shares a glimpse of Thunderbolts sets

In the video that Pugh shared on her Instagram, she can be seen sporting a blue eye-liner. “Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about,” Pugh says to her followers as she can be seen wearing her costume. The actress further adds, “But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now.”

With this, she showed some of the structures being built on the set and eventually ran into director Jake Schreier. 

Florence Pugh talks about camera mishap during the shooting of the intimate scene in Oppenheimer 

Florence Pugh, earlier, disclosed an amusing yet challenging incident during a sex scene between her character Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy's titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Amid the shoot of the intimate moment, the camera unexpectedly broke, creating an unforeseen hurdle for the cast and crew. 

With limited cameras available and one being in the shop, Pugh shared how the team had to think on their feet to fix the broken camera. The incident occurred during a closed set, adding an element of vulnerability to the situation. Pugh humorously described the scenario where both actors who were undressed, had to wait for the technical issue to be resolved. “Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

