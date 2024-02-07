Advertisement

Academy Award Nominee film Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes story from the film's set. Florence Pugh recently opened up about the shooting of her intimate scene with co-star Cillian Murphy. The revelation unfolded during an Oppenheimer panel discussion featuring Pugh, Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Jamie Dornan as the moderator.

Florence Pugh reveals the camera mishap during the shooting of the intimate scene

Florence Pugh disclosed an amusing yet challenging incident during a sex scene between her character Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy's titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Amid the shoot of the intimate moment, the camera unexpectedly broke, creating an unforeseen hurdle for the cast and crew.

With limited cameras available and one being in the shop, Pugh shared how the team had to think on their feet to fix the broken camera. The incident occurred during a closed set, adding an element of vulnerability to the situation. Pugh humorously described the scenario where both actors who were undressed, had to wait for the technical issue to be resolved. “Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.

Advertisement

No dull moment at the set of Oppenheimer: Pugh

During the unexpected interruption, Pugh highlighted the professionalism and expertise of the film's crew. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, she seized the opportunity to learn more about the technical aspects of filmmaking. The incident showcased the dedication and knowledge of the entire team working on Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

“It was just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of a movie that there was no dull moment. It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day,” she said.

Reflecting on the incident, Pugh expressed gratitude for the knowledgeable and prepared team. The actress emphasised that every moment on the Oppenheimer set felt extraordinary. The film which has been directed by Christopher Nolan has received an impressive 13 nominations at the 2024 Oscars.

Advertisement