Game Of Thrones Actor Ian Gelder Dies At 74, Husband Ben Daniels Confirms

Ian Gelder, best known for his role in Game Of Thrones, breathed his last on May 7. His husband Ben Daniels shared the news of his passing away on social media. Gelder essayed the role of Kevan Lannister in the popular fantasy drama show.

How did Ian Gelder die?

On May 7, Ben Daniels took to his Instagram account to share the unfortunate news of Gelder’s death. He revealed in the post that Gelder had been battling bile duct cancer since December, and his passing came swiftly. As soon as he made the post tributes began pouring in from fellow actors and industry peers, offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Gelder.

Penning the post, Daniels wrote, “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.” Describing Gelder as his "absolute rock," his husband reminisced about their three-decade-long partnership, emphasising Gelder's kindness, generosity, and unwavering love. The post further read, “Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.” He concluded the note by writing, “He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well, my sweet Chianni.”

Who was Ian Gelder?

Ian Gelder in Game of Thrones | Image: IMDb

Ian essayed the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister played by Charles Dance in 12 episodes of the popular Game Of Thrones series. His performance was much appreciated by the viewers and critics alike. Apart from fantasy fiction, the actor also starred in Doctor Who, Snatch, Fifteen-Love, Casualty, Edward the King, I Thought You’d Gone and His Dark Materials.