Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Game of Thrones Spinoff Hedge Knight Casts Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell In Lead Roles

The Hedge Knight is based on Martin's popular trilogy of Dunk and Egg novellas. It is the 2nd Game of Thrones spinoff after House of the Dragon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Hegde Knight cast
The Hegde Knight cast | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have been cast as the leading faces in the Game of Thrones prequel series Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The latest development in the the new GoT spinoff series comes a few months ahead of the the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon, another spinoff based on the books of George RR Martin.

Game of Thrones | Image: HBO 

The storyline of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The description of the second GoT spinoff reads, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Game of Thrones | Image: HBO 

The synopsis hints that House of the Dragon could directly tie up with Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. But its mere speculation as of now.

What more do we know about Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is written by George RR Martin and Ira Parker. They are also the executive producers including Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris and Sarah Bradshaw.

Earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the next Game of Thrones spinoff series, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. "Creator and executive producer George RR Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav said.

The Hedge Knight is based on Martin's popular trilogy of Dunk and Egg novellas, which tell the story of Dunk (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros, having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels. The Hedge Knight is expected to air sometime in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With ANI inputs)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

