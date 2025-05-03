sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | India Talks Tough | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Donald Trump | Goa Stampede | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement

Updated May 3rd 2025, 23:20 IST

Raid 2 Vs Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints ₹5 Crore More Than Akshay Kumar Film

Ajay Devgn's headliner Raid 2 released weeks after Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and has been performing better at the box office ever since.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 at box office
Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 at box office | Image: IMDb

Raid 2 hit the big screens on May 1, coinciding with the Labour Day holiday. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor and has held steady at the box office ever since its release. The crime drama was released 2 weeks after Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, on April 18. The film, based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh, also fared well at the box office and has become one of the year's best despite receiving an ‘A’ adult-only certificate.

Raid 2 eyes ₹50 crore on the first weekend of release

Raid 2 opened to a staggering ₹19.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film revolves around IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is tracking yet another while collar crime. This time, Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the antanost, a corrupt union minister who boasts a public image of being a social worker. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Vaani Kapoor as Ajay Devgn's wife.

Also Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Will Ajay Devgn Starrer Mint ₹50 Crore On First Saturday?

Raid 2 collected ₹12 crore on the second day of release. The film registered a massive jump on the third day of release and raked in ₹17 crore. At the end of its 3-day theatrical run, the action-thriller has amassed a total of ₹ 48.25 Cr. In the coming weekend, the film will breach ₹50 crore at the domestic box office.

How did Kesari 2 perform at the box office on the first three days?

The Akshay Kumar starrer obtained an ‘A’ (adult only) certificate from the CBFC, which limited its audience to 18+ patrons and most likely non-families. Despite this, the courtroom drama opened to ₹7.75 crore. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, in Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar essays the role of legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair.

Also Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Surpasses Raid, On Track To Beat Shaitaan Opening Day Biz

The movie raked in ₹9.75 crore on the second day and ₹12 crore on day 3. The film's three-day total at the box office was ₹29.5 crore, which is must less than the collection of Raid 2. However, Kesari Chapter 2 has amassed a total of ₹ 77.70 Cr in the 16-day theatrical run.


Also Read: Raid 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh And Vaani Kapoor Starrer

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 3rd 2025, 23:20 IST