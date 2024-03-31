Godzilla X Kong Box Office Collection Day 2: Monsterverse Film Takes Strong Lead Over Crew In India

Advertisement

Hollywood film Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire opened exceptionally well at the box office in India on Good Friday and has continued its momentum going into day 2. The majority of the film's collections are coming in from South India, driven by Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the film's Hindi and English and versions are top scorers in the country.

A still from Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire | Image: IMDb

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire scores impressive numbers in India

The latest installment in the Monsterverse, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has collected a little over ₹25 crore in two days in India. While the film is facing opposition from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew in the North Indian markets, it has performed exceptionally well in the South. The collections in Tamil Nadu were a huge ₹3 crore nett on day 1 and this is among the top five collections ever in the circuit for a Hollywood film.

A still from Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire | Image: IMDb

According to Sacnilk, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire earned ₹13.25 crore and 12.50 crore in India in all languages on day 1 and day 2 respectively. In 2 days, the film's collection stands at ₹25.75 crore.

Advertisement

Meet Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire cast and crew

Adam Wingard returns to direct The New Empire after helming Godzilla vs Kong, with returning cast members including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle alongside franchise newcomers Dan Stevens and Fala Chen. The New Empire has cost a substantial sum of $135 million to produce, but it’s getting off on the right foot. According to Deadline, it is on track to earn $75 million plus in its opening weekend.

Advertisement



