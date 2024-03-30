Advertisement

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has witnessed a very good start at the box office in India, even surpassing the collection of the latest Bollywood release Crew. The Hollywood monsterverse film has done good business, thanks to the huge number of audiences turning up in cinema halls in South India. According to a report in Box Office India, over 50 per cent collections of the film are from the regions down South. Traditionally, Hollywood films have found a good fan following in the region and Godzilla X Kong The New Empire is the latest beneficiary of this trend.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is the biggest opener from Hollywood in India in 2023/24

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has beaten the likes of Avatar: The Way Of Water, Fast X, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible 7 to emerge as the highest-opening Hollywood film in India in 2023/24. According to Box Office India, the movie collected ₹14-15 crore in India on its opening day. The last Godzilla Vs Kong film released in 2021 in the COVID-19 period had collected 6.50 crore nett on day one. The follow-up movie has collected more than double of its predecessor.

A scene from Godzilla X Kong | Image: IMDb

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire box office business has been boosted by the Good Friday holiday. However, despite a strong start, it will see a decline on Saturday. The Hollywood release is facing tough competition from Crew, which has done well in urban centres.

Advertisement

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire box office breakdown in India

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi and the English versions of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire are the major contributors to its box office business in India.

Advertisement

A still from Godzilla X Kong | Image: IMDb

The film's collection in Hindi and English on day 1 is ₹4 crore and ₹6.5 crore respectively, followed by ₹2.5 crore and ₹1.5 crore in Tamil and Telugu versions.