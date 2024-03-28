Crew Vs Godzilla X Kong Box Office: Hollywood Monterverse Movie To Affect Kareena-Kriti Starrer

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu star in the upcoming heist comedy Crew. The film's trailer has generated positive response and it is expected to do good business if the storyline strikes the right chord with the audience. The advance bookings of the film opened a few days back and the film is expected to take a decent start at the box office. However, Hollywood release Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will prove to be a big obstacle in its way.

Crew advance bookings pick up in urban centres

According to a report in Box office India, Crew's box office collection will be driven by urban centres since the film caters to that demographic. Meanwhile, Sacnilk reported that for day 1 (March 29), the film has sold just under 50K tickets, amounting to a little over ₹1.1 crore.

While Crew is poised to get a decent start at the box office in India, it will face a bib challenge from Godzilla X Kong, which is releasing alongside the Hollywood monster film, coinciding with Good Friday. According to Box Office India, mass centres and regions in South India will be driving the business of Godzilla X Kong and it may very well be that the Hollywood film will surpass the opening day collection of Crew.

Crew to perform well overseas?

According to the website, the presence of Kareena Kapoor who is is a strong draw overseas, should help Crew witness good results in overseas especially the western markets of US / UK / AUS where Easter will give it a good boost.

In India tough, it will compete with Godzilla X Kong as the latter is expected to rake in double digits on its opening day. The last Godzilla Vs Kong film, which released in March 2021, had opened to almost ₹6.50 crore nett in India which was a huge number at the time as cinemas were reeling from the Covid pandemic.