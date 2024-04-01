Advertisement

Director Adam Wingard's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which was released in India on Friday, has grossed ₹47 crore in its opening weekend. According to Warner Bros Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire released in over 2,865 screens across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said the team is thrilled to see the "monumental success" of the film in India.

Advertisement

A still from Godzilla X Kong | Image: AP

Godzilla X Kong beats competition from Hindi film Crew

Interestingly, Bollywood film Crew is trailing behind Godzilla X Kong at the India box office. Both films released in the cinema halls on March 28 and Hollywood film has taken the lead at the domestic box office. It has also gven tough competition to Malayalam film The Goat Life in South India.

Advertisement

"The film achieved the largest opening weekend for any Warner Bros. Pictures release in the country’s history and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood film opening of 2024 in India. This record-breaking debut stands as a testament to the Indian audience’s unwavering passion for experiencing epic spectacles on the big screen.

A still from Godzilla X Kong | Image: AP

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire dominated the Indian box office over the weekend, firmly establishing itself as the No. 1 film. We are delighted by these outstanding results and heartened to witness the enduring vibrancy of cinema-going culture in India," Dias said in a statement.

Advertisement

Godzilla X Kong's US and international collection

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers. The MonsterVerse film roared to an $80 million opening in North America. Globally, it has collected $194 million in its opening weekend. It has the second biggest opening of the studios’ broader MonsterVerse franchise. Godzilla brought in $93.2 million in 2014. It was the biggest earner in the nearly 70-year cinematic history of the franchise.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)