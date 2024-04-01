×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Godzilla X Kong Box Office Collection Day 3: Crew Trails Behind Monsterverse Film In Opening Weekend

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire released in over 2,865 screens across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. India is the film's 4th biggest market.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Godzilla
Godzilla | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Adam Wingard's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which was released in India on Friday, has grossed ₹47 crore in its opening weekend. According to Warner Bros Pictures, the monster film got the "biggest opening weekend" for a movie from the studio.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire released in over 2,865 screens across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery said the team is thrilled to see the "monumental success" of the film in India.

Advertisement
A still from Godzilla X Kong | Image: AP 

Godzilla X Kong beats competition from Hindi film Crew

Interestingly, Bollywood film Crew is trailing behind Godzilla X Kong at the India box office. Both films released in the cinema halls on March 28 and Hollywood film has taken the lead at the domestic box office. It has also gven tough competition to Malayalam film The Goat Life in South India.

Advertisement

"The film achieved the largest opening weekend for any Warner Bros. Pictures release in the country’s history and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood film opening of 2024 in India. This record-breaking debut stands as a testament to the Indian audience’s unwavering passion for experiencing epic spectacles on the big screen.

A still from Godzilla X Kong | Image: AP 

"Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire dominated the Indian box office over the weekend, firmly establishing itself as the No. 1 film. We are delighted by these outstanding results and heartened to witness the enduring vibrancy of cinema-going culture in India," Dias said in a statement.

Advertisement

Godzilla X Kong's US and international collection

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers. The MonsterVerse film roared to an $80 million opening in North America. Globally, it has collected $194 million in its opening weekend. It has the second biggest opening of the studios’ broader MonsterVerse franchise. Godzilla brought in $93.2 million in 2014. It was the biggest earner in the nearly 70-year cinematic history of the franchise.

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

2 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

3 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

4 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

6 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

8 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

9 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

10 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

12 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

13 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

16 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

16 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

18 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

19 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

19 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

20 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

22 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys Rs 341 crore tax

23 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Advani wins CCI billiards

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo