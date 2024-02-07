English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Grammys 2024: Meryl Streep To Mark Ronson, Star-studded Presenters List Unveiled

A-list line up of presenters will see a mix of music legends and emerging stars in the industry for an unforgettable night of the year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Grammys
Grammys | Image:Grammys
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 2024 Grammy Awards are gearing up for a night filled with star-studded presentations featuring renowned artists and personalities. Among the notable presenters announced for the event on Sunday, February 4, are Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Diverse lineup of Presenters from legends and newcomers

The Grammy Awards 2024 will witness a dynamic mix of presenters, including seasoned artists like Lionel Richie, who claimed Album of the Year almost four decades ago, and Christina Aguilera, who secured the Best New Artist title 24 years ago. The lineup also embraces new talents, with last year's surprise Best New Artist winner, Samara Joy, set to grace the stage.

Beyond the Grammy night, Lenny Kravitz is among the esteemed recipients of the 2024 Recording Academy Global Impact Award, acknowledged for his significant contributions to the music industry. The award ceremony is part of the third annual Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective.

Advertisement

Who are the performers and hosts at the Grammy Awards 2024?

The Grammys promise an electrifying night with performances by Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others. Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year, brings his wit to the stage, and notably, he’s nominated for Best Comedy Album.

Advertisement

As anticipation builds for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, fans can expect a blend of nostalgia and excitement as music legends join forces with emerging talents. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers, and promises to deliver a memorable celebration of musical achievements.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education23 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement