The 2024 Grammy Awards are gearing up for a night filled with star-studded presentations featuring renowned artists and personalities. Among the notable presenters announced for the event on Sunday, February 4, are Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Oprah Winfrey, and more.

Diverse lineup of Presenters from legends and newcomers

The Grammy Awards 2024 will witness a dynamic mix of presenters, including seasoned artists like Lionel Richie, who claimed Album of the Year almost four decades ago, and Christina Aguilera, who secured the Best New Artist title 24 years ago. The lineup also embraces new talents, with last year's surprise Best New Artist winner, Samara Joy, set to grace the stage.

Beyond the Grammy night, Lenny Kravitz is among the esteemed recipients of the 2024 Recording Academy Global Impact Award, acknowledged for his significant contributions to the music industry. The award ceremony is part of the third annual Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective.

Who are the performers and hosts at the Grammy Awards 2024?

The Grammys promise an electrifying night with performances by Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others. Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year, brings his wit to the stage, and notably, he’s nominated for Best Comedy Album.

As anticipation builds for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, fans can expect a blend of nostalgia and excitement as music legends join forces with emerging talents. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers, and promises to deliver a memorable celebration of musical achievements.