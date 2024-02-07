Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Deepika Padukone Turns Cheerleader For Nick Jonas, Praises His Lollapalooza Performance

Deepika Padukone praised Nick Jonas for his Maan Meri Jaan performance with Indian singer King. The actress posted a video of the duo crooning the song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone praises Nick Jonas
Deepika Padukone praises Nick Jonas | Image:Instagram
Jonas Brothers recently made their performance debut in India at the Lollapalooza music festival. Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick got an enthusiastic welcome from his Indian fans, which led to videos of fans yelling 'jiju jiju' going viral on social media. Their performance was also attended by celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Aditya Roy Kapur. Adding to the list, now Deepika Padukone has expressed his appreciation for the Sucker singer. 

Deepika Padukone finds Nick Jonas’s performance ‘cool’

Deepika praised Nick Jonas for his Maan Meri Jaan performance with Indian singer King. The actress posted a video of the duo crooning the song at Lollapalooza on her Instagram story on Wednesday, January 31. She wrote, “So cool,” and tagged Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and King in the story.

 

Previously, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the video from the concert as fans cheered up for the singer while screaming out loud, ‘Jiju’. Reacting to it, Nick Jonas says: “Jiju! I love you all so much.” Priyanka shared the video and wrote, “My heart (accompanied by a red heart and face holding tears emoji) thank you Mumbai.” She also tagged the official Instagram handles of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Jonas Brothers.

 

Nick Jonas’ Lollapalooza performance 

Before the set, the organisers played 'Galla Goodiyaan' from the 2015 film 'Dil Dhadakane Do' which starred Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Nick owned the stage with his vocals, he also shredded on stage as he joined forces with his brother on the lead guitar. The energy of the performers and the crowd was over the roof.

The wind section was killing it right at the front of the stage with trombone, trumpet, and soprano saxophone. They played the song ‘Play My Music’ from the film 'Camprock'. Nick said, "As a family we have a deep connection with this beautiful country. I've been waiting to be in India for a long long time", before he pulled off a Vin Diesel as he said, "We consider every single one of you here tonight as family."

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:08 IST

