Hannah-versary: Miley Cyrus Recreates 20-Year-Old Poster Ahead Of Hannah Montana Special On March 24

A day after premiering the trailer of the Hannah Montana anniversary special, the makers have teased fans of the show with another intriguing poster. On March 11, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a new poster of herself as her iconic character. The singer-actress shared the poster, which originally featured in the Hannah Montana episodes 20 years ago.

Fans of Miley and the show took to the comment section to share their anticipation for the special on March 24. The new poster features the Grammy award winner in her iconic ‘Hannah Montana’ pose, with the caption, “From me to younger you.” Taking to the comments section, a fan of the actress wrote, “Not gonna lie, it feels so good to see Hannah Montana." Another comment read, “This just made my whole year”. A fan of the show read, “THE LITTLE GIRL IN ME IS SCREAMING”. Several other comments reminicing the ‘good old days’ have adorned the post.

Singer-actor Miley Cyrus has made her much-awaited return as the beloved Disney character Hannah Montana for the first time in 15 years, leaving fans highly pleased and excited. On Tuesday, Disney unveiled the trailer for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, featuring Miley Cyrus. The special is set to debut on March 24, 20 years after the original show premiered on Disney Channel. As teased in the trailer video, fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of the cast, recreation of the show's set, iconic old moments, and even "familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight", Disney said in a statement, as per Variety.

The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, bringing to fans a delightful conversation between Miley Cyrus and host Alex Cooper. According to the Disney+ website, Cyrus will join the special, to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, for an exclusive, in-depth interview with podcast host Alex Cooper. Hannah Montana was originally premiered in 2006 and ran across four seasons until 2011.



