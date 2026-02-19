Hannah Montana Returns: Miley Cyrus Sends 90s Kids In A Frenzy With First Teaser Of 20th Anniversary Special

If you begin to tap your feet and pretend to be a rockstar on stage as soon as you hear the beats of Best of Both Worlds, then congratulations, the coming days are going to be magical for you. Miley Cyrus has confirmed attending Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special on March 24. The Grammy-winning star shared the first teaser of the special on February 18, sending fans, especially 90s kids, into a meltdown.

A fan love letter to Hannah Montana

For all millennials, Miley Cyrus's Hannah Montana stands as a reminder of their childhood/teen years. The show came as an introduction to Hollywood/Western content for many. Long before Instagram reels and viral hooksteps, Disney shows dominated post-school time and discussions among friend groups (that took place irl).

Based on the life of pop star Hannah Montana, the show got young teens hooked on it, despite them having very little to relate to. For the unversed, premiering two decades ago, the series about a teenager living a double life as a pop star became a phenomenal hit that launched Cyrus' career. Cyrus starred in the series alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles.

Despite being filmed in a different part of the world, Hannah Montana connected with teens globally. The show's premise was centred around a girl-next-door who would fight with her father, argue with her brother and spend most of her time with her best friend Lily, all to get attention from her school crush or do things that would make her appear ‘cool’. This was completely paradoxical when she got on the stage and performed houseful shows as the popstar- Hannah Montana. Her secret double life kept her and fans of the show on the edge.

Those who remember the show would remember the hype it garnered, even in India. Local shops began selling customised merchandise. Pictures of Miley Cyrus as the eponymous pop star adorned t-shirts, school bags, pencil boxes, water bottles and even umbrellas. Hannah Montana, along with other Disney shows, ushered the bouquet of Western content available at our perusal so easily today.



Over the years, the show's popularity died down. The teenage fans grew up and adapted to more refined sitcoms like FRIENDS. The newer generation was already embracing K-pop and whatever other things would momentarily trend. Miley Cyrus's offscreen image also drastically changed. With technological advances, the actress became more well-known than the character.

Hannah Montana special to stream on Disney+