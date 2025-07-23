Heartbreaking Update On Bruce Willis' Health Is Not Something Fans Will Like, Die Hard Actor Can't Walk Or Communicate

Updated 23 July 2025 at 09:47 IST
Bruce Willis fans were shocked to learn that the Die Hard actor was stepping away from after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, in 2022. A year later, Bruce’s condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). The more latest update about Willis is even more heartbreaking.
Willis, 70, has reportedly become mostly non-verbal, is unable to engage in reading or written communication. While his family reported his condition as stable in April 2025, the progressive nature of FTD continues affecting his daily functioning and quality of life, according to sources in the know.
There are different types of dementia, and the frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. Because it causes problems with behavior and language, aphasia can be a symptom.
It’s caused by damage to neurons, the brain’s information carriers, but the underlying reasons for a particular case are often unclear. People with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop it. It’s rare and tends to happen at a younger age than other forms of dementia, between ages 45 and 65. The terms frontotemporal disorders and frontotemporal dementia are sometimes shortened to FTD.
There are no treatments to slow or stop the disease, but some interventions can help manage symptoms. Some patients receive antidepressants or drugs for Parkinson’s, which has some overlapping symptoms with frontotemporal dementia. Many also work with speech therapists to manage communication difficulties and physical therapists to try to improve movement.
People with the condition are more likely to have complications from things like falls, injuries or infections. The average life expectancy after symptoms emerge is seven to 13 years, according to researchers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 23 July 2025 at 09:47 IST