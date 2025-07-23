Heartbreaking Update On Bruce Willis' Health Is Not Something Fans Will Like, Die Hard Actor Can't Walk Or Communicate

Bruce Willis fans were shocked to learn that the Die Hard actor was stepping away from after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, in 2022. A year later, Bruce’s condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). The more latest update about Willis is even more heartbreaking.

Willis, 70, has reportedly become mostly non-verbal, is unable to engage in reading or written communication. While his family reported his condition as stable in April 2025, the progressive nature of FTD continues affecting his daily functioning and quality of life, according to sources in the know.

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia | Image: AP

What is frontotemporal dementia?

There are different types of dementia, and the frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. Because it causes problems with behavior and language, aphasia can be a symptom.

Bruce Willis with Demi Moore in March this year | Image: Instagram

It’s caused by damage to neurons, the brain’s information carriers, but the underlying reasons for a particular case are often unclear. People with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop it. It’s rare and tends to happen at a younger age than other forms of dementia, between ages 45 and 65. The terms frontotemporal disorders and frontotemporal dementia are sometimes shortened to FTD.

Can FTD be treated?

There are no treatments to slow or stop the disease, but some interventions can help manage symptoms. Some patients receive antidepressants or drugs for Parkinson’s, which has some overlapping symptoms with frontotemporal dementia. Many also work with speech therapists to manage communication difficulties and physical therapists to try to improve movement.