Monsoon Hygiene Tips: 7 Easy Health Precautions To Stay Fresh, Safe And Infection-Free This Rainy Season

Taking care of yourself during the monsoon season is crucial due to increased risks of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases and the potential for fungal infections. Experts emphasise that maintaining proper hygiene and a healthy lifestyle during the monsoon season is crucial for staying fit and preventing illnesses.

Here are the top 7 easy health tips for this season.

Drink Purified Water:

Always ensure to have purified or filtered water before consuming it. You can boil water during the rainy season, which helps in avoiding waterborne diseases.

Wash Your Hands:

Maintaining a regular schedule of washing your hands before eating, regardless of whether you are at home or outdoors, can help protect you against infections and diseases.

Avoid Junk Food:

During the monsoon season, consuming junk food can cause indigestion and other health issues, negatively impacting your well-being. Opt for nutritious, home-cooked meals to stay healthy and avoid seasonal ailments.

Wash Vegetables and Fruits Carefully:

Wash fruits and vegetables with liquid washers, which can be a great way to disinfect them from any germs and bacteria. Therefore, always wash vegetables and fruits before cooking and consuming them during the monsoon season.

Maintain Personal Hygiene:

Skin infections are very common during the monsoon, and maintaining your personal hygiene is crucial to stay healthy. Make sure to shower every time after getting wet in the rain.

Regular exercise:

Regular exercise can help you stay healthy and support your immune system. Exercising helps in strengthening your immune system and gut health, which reduces your risk of infections and sickness during the season.

Consume Fresh and Hot Meals: