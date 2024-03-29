Advertisement

Despite recent speculations, Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, and model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, are not taking the plunge into engagement just yet. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the couple is not engaged, clarifying that Ceretti was merely sporting a ring she has owned for years during a lunch outing in Los Angeles.

When did rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio’s engagement begin?

Rumours of an engagement began circulating after Ceretti was spotted with a ring on her finger, igniting a flurry of excitement among fans. The pair, first linked romantically in August 2023, has been under the spotlight since their cosy outings in Santa Barbara and Ibiza later that year.

Amid their hectic schedules, which include various Fashion Week commitments, Ceretti and DiCaprio have found moments to spend together, with Ceretti even visiting DiCaprio in Milan. Photographed leaving a museum together alongside DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, the couple has not shied away from public appearances.

What more do we know about the relationship of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti?

Sources close to DiCaprio have previously revealed the depth of his affection for Ceretti, describing him as "completely smitten" and exclusively dating her. Despite their significant age gap, reported at 20 years, DiCaprio allegedly views Ceretti as an "old soul" and appreciates her unaffected demeanour towards his fame.

Furthermore, Ceretti's ability to maintain her individuality and humour amidst DiCaprio's star status has reportedly endeared her to him even more. DiCaprio's inner circle is reportedly optimistic about the future of their relationship, with friends hopeful that DiCaprio may have finally found "The One."

The couple's affectionate bond was evident during DiCaprio's birthday celebration in Beverly Hills in November 2023, where they were spotted sharing kisses throughout the evening. Prior to his relationship with Ceretti, DiCaprio was romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid, with the two reportedly remaining friends post-breakup.