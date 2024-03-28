×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti? Ring On Model's Finger Suggests So

Last year in September a source close to the couple told a publication that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were much more than a “passing fling”.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Leonardo
Leonardo with his 25-year-old girlfriend. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio has been rumoured to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The rumoured couple, who started dating last year, are going steady and seemingly got engaged. On Wednesday, they were snapped on a burrito date at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, and the images from the same are going viral on the internet. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a new ring on the finger of the 49-year-old actor’s girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti engaged?

In the viral images, the Titanic actor can be seen casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts paired with a cap and face mask. Ceretti, on the other hand, donned a white tank top paired with baggy jeans and layered it with a black-and-white sweater. But when zoomed in, Ceretti has a diamond ring on her ring finger, leading to speculations that the two have taken their relationship a step ahead.

(A viral photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti | Image: X)

Noticing a ring on the model’s finger a user on X wrote, “Looks like an engagement ring, and if so congrats! I think they are a cute couple.”  Another wrote, “Good couple”.  Another user wrote, “During the pairs outing when they were seen ordering their food, Vittoria affectionately placed a hand on Leo & revealed a silver ring on "that" finger. Could Leo be engaged?” A fan wrote, “Leonardo the rumored "lazy lover" has finally stepped up. Congratulations to him.”

Advertisement

However, a section of the internet joked about how the actor is still dating the model, given his image of not dating girls above 25 years old. A user wrote, “Surprised he hasn’t broken up with her since she’s 25.” Another wrote, “Are you still with Vittoria?????!!?”

The couple is yet to confirm the reports about their engagement.

More about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship

Last year in September a source close to the couple told Page Six that DiCaprio and Ceretti were much more than a “passing fling”. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told the publication.

(A file photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti | Image: X)

Since then, they have been often snapped together spending quality time. Ceretti has also met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was snapped visiting a museum in Milan in September last year. The actor had visited Italy, France, Spain, and the US alongside Ceretti.
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kenan Thompson Extends Support To Fellow Nickelodeon Stars

Kenan extends support

3 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei declines over 1%

4 minutes ago
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership

Moderna bags $750 million

7 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

7 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

11 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya on Maphaka

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

20 minutes ago
Kulvinder Kaur Gill; Elon Musk

Doctor Faces Legal Battle

24 minutes ago
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

27 minutes ago
Summer Closet Clean Out

Summer Closet Clean Out

28 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Why Is Anupama Upset?

30 minutes ago
ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

30 minutes ago
Dingaleshwar seer

Lingayat Seers' Revolt

34 minutes ago
WATCH: Alligator breaks through a metal fence with ease

Gator Tears Through Fence

37 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

39 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

40 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva On Motherhood

an hour ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News14 hours ago

  3. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. 'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo