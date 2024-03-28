Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:12 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti? Ring On Model's Finger Suggests So
Leonardo DiCaprio has been rumoured to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The rumoured couple, who started dating last year, are going steady and seemingly got engaged. On Wednesday, they were snapped on a burrito date at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, and the images from the same are going viral on the internet. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a new ring on the finger of the 49-year-old actor’s girlfriend.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti engaged?
In the viral images, the Titanic actor can be seen casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts paired with a cap and face mask. Ceretti, on the other hand, donned a white tank top paired with baggy jeans and layered it with a black-and-white sweater. But when zoomed in, Ceretti has a diamond ring on her ring finger, leading to speculations that the two have taken their relationship a step ahead.
Noticing a ring on the model’s finger a user on X wrote, “Looks like an engagement ring, and if so congrats! I think they are a cute couple.” Another wrote, “Good couple”. Another user wrote, “During the pairs outing when they were seen ordering their food, Vittoria affectionately placed a hand on Leo & revealed a silver ring on "that" finger. Could Leo be engaged?” A fan wrote, “Leonardo the rumored "lazy lover" has finally stepped up. Congratulations to him.”
However, a section of the internet joked about how the actor is still dating the model, given his image of not dating girls above 25 years old. A user wrote, “Surprised he hasn’t broken up with her since she’s 25.” Another wrote, “Are you still with Vittoria?????!!?”
The couple is yet to confirm the reports about their engagement.
More about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship
Last year in September a source close to the couple told Page Six that DiCaprio and Ceretti were much more than a “passing fling”. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told the publication.
Since then, they have been often snapped together spending quality time. Ceretti has also met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was snapped visiting a museum in Milan in September last year. The actor had visited Italy, France, Spain, and the US alongside Ceretti.
