Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti? Ring On Model's Finger Suggests So

Leonardo DiCaprio has been rumoured to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The rumoured couple, who started dating last year, are going steady and seemingly got engaged. On Wednesday, they were snapped on a burrito date at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, and the images from the same are going viral on the internet. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a new ring on the finger of the 49-year-old actor’s girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti engaged?

In the viral images, the Titanic actor can be seen casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts paired with a cap and face mask. Ceretti, on the other hand, donned a white tank top paired with baggy jeans and layered it with a black-and-white sweater. But when zoomed in, Ceretti has a diamond ring on her ring finger, leading to speculations that the two have taken their relationship a step ahead.

(A viral photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti | Image: X)

Noticing a ring on the model’s finger a user on X wrote, “Looks like an engagement ring, and if so congrats! I think they are a cute couple.” Another wrote, “Good couple”. Another user wrote, “During the pairs outing when they were seen ordering their food, Vittoria affectionately placed a hand on Leo & revealed a silver ring on "that" finger. Could Leo be engaged?” A fan wrote, “Leonardo the rumored "lazy lover" has finally stepped up. Congratulations to him.”

However, a section of the internet joked about how the actor is still dating the model, given his image of not dating girls above 25 years old. A user wrote, “Surprised he hasn’t broken up with her since she’s 25.” Another wrote, “Are you still with Vittoria?????!!?”

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti showed off a ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/3o2V2sk8wQ — 21 (@21metgala) March 27, 2024

The couple is yet to confirm the reports about their engagement.

More about Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship

Last year in September a source close to the couple told Page Six that DiCaprio and Ceretti were much more than a “passing fling”. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told the publication.

(A file photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti | Image: X)

Since then, they have been often snapped together spending quality time. Ceretti has also met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was snapped visiting a museum in Milan in September last year. The actor had visited Italy, France, Spain, and the US alongside Ceretti.

