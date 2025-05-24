Hollywood Box Office: Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning Sees 80% Jump In Collection On 2nd Saturday, Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark In India Combined With Final Destination Bloodlines

Updated May 24th 2025, 23:39 IST
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning saw a big boost in its collection on second Saturday. While the Tom Cruise starrer slowed down on Friday (May 23) and collected just ₹3.9 crore, the 2nd Saturday biz was over ₹7 crore. This was approximately 80% jump in its collection. The numbers will soar further on Sunday, providing the film the much-needed boost at the India box office. MI:8 has also now released worldwide after hitting the big screens here on May 17, 6 days prior to its global release.
MI:8 has received a much-needed boost in biz from India. In eight days, the film's collection here stands at ₹65.30 crore. Compared to the franchise's previous installment MI: Dead Reckoning - Part One, the collection of The Final Reckoning is less. MI:7 in its first 8 days in India minted ₹76.85 crore and in the same time frame, MI:8 collected ₹65.30 crore.
Apart from the latest installment of MI, Final Destination: Bloodlines is also performing well in India. It has emerged as a popular title among cinema goers here and has collected ₹38.85 crore in 10 days of its release. This is despite competition from the Mission Impossible movie.
Final Destination Bloodlines also witnessed a jump in its collection on the 2nd Saturday. The horror thriller collected ₹2.25 crore on its 2nd Friday (May 23) and the biz shot up to to ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. Both MI:8 and Final Destination 6 have together collected over ₹104 crore in India, thus breathing life into the ailing Hollywood box office biz here.
