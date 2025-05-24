Dhadak 2 Passes Censorship Hurdle, But With Extensive Cuts - Casteist Slurs Removed, Urination And Other Disturbing Scenes Edited

Dhadak 2: The Dhadak franchise is based on exploring the existing caste realities of India. Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has finished filming and was reportedly stuck with the CBFC over its alleged controversial content. It is reported that the movie has now been cleared by the censor board, but extensive cuts have been suggested to avoid backlash against its content and pave the way for its release.

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal and was announced in May last year. One year on, the shoot is complete, but the film's release is uncertain. Now, it has been reported that CBFC has reviewed the movie and suggested some cuts to it. Social drama Dhadak 2 has been awarded a U/A 16+ rating. Some dialogues referring to the cast atrocities in India have been altered.

Caste slurs like ‘chamar’ and ‘bhangi’ have been muted and both terms were replaced with ‘junglee’. It is said that CBFC has also asked to censor the recitation of the poem Thakur Ka Kuan by Munshi Premchand. In a song, a doha by Saint Tulsidas has also been replaced. As far as visual cuts go, a five-second shot of a character urinating on Siddhant's character Neelesh has been censored. Another scene where Neelesh’s father is humiliated has been trimmed. A 20-second disclaimer was replaced with a 1-minute 51-second version. The CBFC also asked the makers to make sure the updated disclaimer was read out loud while the movie plays.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will feature in Dhadak 2 | Image: X