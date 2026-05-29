Hollywood Movies Releasing In June: Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, Masters Of The Universe, Toy Story 5, Supergirl And More To Watch In Theatres

June promises to be a great time at the movies, courtesy of Steven Spielberg, who arrives with his alien movie Disclosure Day, alongside highly anticipated titles like Scary Movie, Toy Story 5, Masters Of The Universe and Supergirl. Here's a complete list of theatrical releases in the coming month.

Masters Of The Universe

By the power of Grayskull, will a new generation embrace the 1980s toy in movie form? Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man and Jared Leto features as his arch nemesis Skeletor.

Release date: June 5

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Power Ballad

Paul Rudd plays Rick, a washed-up wedding singer who bonds with fading boy band star Danny (Nick Jonas). Things get a little tricky when Danny finds new success with one of Rick’s songs in this film from writer-director John Carney.

Release date: June 5

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Scary Movie

The ultimate spoof movie franchise returns this June. Everything from M3GAN to Get Out and Sinners is on the table in the first Scary Movie movie since 2013. It is one of the most anticipated movies this summer and will look to weave box office magic.

Release date: June 5

Other Hollywood releases in the first week of June include Carolina Caroline, a romantic thriller starring Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner, and the animated Japanese drama Jinsei.

Disclosure Day

Fifty years after he made Close Encounters of the Third Kind, master sci-fi storyteller Steven Spielberg returns with another film that will have audiences questioning whether we’re alone in the universe. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colman Domingo, Spielberg has kept the plot quite secret. It is expected the movie will feature aliens. “All I can say is it’s an experience. And all you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seat belt," Spielberg said at CinemaCon.

Release date: June 12

The Furious

An ordinary man must save his daughter from a violent criminal empire in this English-language action pic hailing from Hong Kong. It’s directed by Japanese stuntman and action choreographer Kenji Tanigaki.

Release date: June 12

Toy Story 5

Woody comes back to Bonnie’s room to help Jessie and Buzz deal with the arrival of a new threat: screentime. The beloved animated feature returns after 2019 and brings back the iconic voice cast of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and more.

Release date: June 19

The Death Of Robin Hood

Hugh Jackman plays a very different kind of Robin Hood in this dark and bloody tale inspired by a ballad from the 17th century and directed by A Quiet Place: Day One filmmaker Michael Sarnoski.

Release date: June 19

Leviticus

This “conversion therapy” horror about two teen boys trying to escape a violent entity, from Australian filmmaker Adrian Chiarella, was a breakout at the Sundance Film Festival. Horror movie fans would like to watch this movie on the big screens.

Release date: June 19

Rose Of Nevada

Callum Turner and George MacKay take a mysterious fishing vessel out and return from the voyage to find everything has changed in this mesmerising film from director Mark Jenkin. The sci-fi movie is shot entirely on 16mm.

Release date: June 19

Other Hollywood releases in this week include the romance musical Girls Like Girls, starring Maya da Costa and Myra Molloy, and Maddie’s Secret, which is about a food influencer with an eating disorder.

Supergirl

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) has more of an antihero edge than her straightlaced cousin, Superman. “It’s kind of an interstellar odyssey,” DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO Peter Safran said about the next DC Comics' theatrical release after Superman, starring Corenswet. “It’s just a great movie for audiences. It’s not just for superhero fans.” Safran said.

Release date: June 26

The Invite

Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen play a couple on the edge who host their more uninhibited upstairs neighbors (Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) in their apartment for dinner. The truths start to come out in this shrewd adult dramedy.

Release date: June 26

Couture

Angelina Jolie plays an American filmmaker in Paris during fashion week.

Release date: June 26