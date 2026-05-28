Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Kara, Iron Lung, Spa, Propeller One-Way Night Coach And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Dhanush's Kara and Emi Martinez: The Kid Who Stops Time to Iron Lung, the list includes movies from various languages and genres.

Kara

Released in cinemas on April 30, Dhanush starrer rural action drama will stream from May 28. As of now, the Tamil version has been confirmed, while other dubbed versions, including Hindi, are also expected to stream on the platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

Spa

It is a Malayalam romantic comedy drama starring Shruthy Menon, Sidharth Bharathan, and Radhika Radhakrishnan. The film follows Mathan, who is struggling to separate love's reality from its fictional ideals. The movie will premiere today, May 28.

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Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Emi Martinez: The Kid Who Stops Time

This film follows Emi Martinez's journey to becoming a legendary goalkeeper. The film is a mix of animations and interviews. It is slated to premiere today, May 28.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Leader

It is a Tamil spy action thriller drama directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The film stars Saravanan, Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput and Iyal. The film follows an ordinary man who gets entangled in a deadly conflict between the police and the underworld criminal. The movie will premiere on May 29.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Propeller One-Way Night Coach

It is a family adventure film based on John Travolta's 1997 children's novel of the same name. With this film, John is making his directorial debut. The film stars Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Olga Hoffmann, alongside John himself. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Premiere section this year. Now, the film will release on OTT on May 29.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Iron Lung

It is a sci-fi horror film directed by Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach. The film is based on the 2022 video game by David Szymanski. It stars Markiplier, Caroline Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock and Elle LaMont. It will premiere on May 31.