Hollywood Releases In December: Avatar Fire And Ash, Anaconda, Marty Supreme, The SpongeBob Movie And More To Watch
Hollywood has a lot to offer to cinegoers during the Christmas holiday season and beyond. Here's a list of English movies you can enjoy in cinema halls in December.
Hollywood Theatrical Releases In December: From Avatar: Fire And Ash to Anaconda and the Oscar contender Marty Supreme, Hollywood has a lot to offer to cinegoers during the Christmas holiday season and beyond. Here's a list of English movies you can enjoy in cinema halls in December.
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
A sequel to the 2023 video-game adaptation, starring Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set one year after the events of the first film. The horror film was a hit and spawned a franchise. Now, all eyes are on the sequel.
Release date: December 5
Christmas Karma
From British director Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Blinded By The Light), Christmas Karma sees Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol transformed into a joyous, colourful, feel-good Christmas musical that celebrates modern-day London and all of its communities and cultures.
Release date: December 12
Avatar: Fire And Ash
James Cameron extends his sci-fi epic in the third film of the franchise in which the Na’vi encounter an aggressive tribe called the Ash People. This is set to be the third multi-billion grossing movie in the Avatar franchise.
Release Date: December 19
Is This Thing On?
Bradley Cooper directs and co-stars in a comedy about post-divorce life, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern.
Release Date: December 19
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
SpongeBob travels to the deepest depths of the ocean to face off against the Flying Dutchman. This animation feature is set to be a delight for the fans of the cartoon and the younger viewers.
Release Date: December 19
Marty Supreme
Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis player, in Josh Safdie’s ’50s-set drama. Co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow. As per initial screening, Chalamet is pegged to become a Best Actor Oscar contender for his role in the movie, for which he trained for over 6 years.
Release Date: December 25
Anaconda
Childhood friends (Jack Black, Paul Rudd) travel to the rainforest to remake their favorite film from their youth. However, things take a turn when they encounter a creature that is after their lives. Anaconda is the revival of the much loved creature feature Anaconda franchise, but with humour spread throughout the narrative.
Release Date: December 25
