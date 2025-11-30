Bollywood Theatrical Releases In December: Dhurandhar, Ikkis, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 And More Movies To Watch

Bollywood Theatrical Releases In December: A few surprise hits and some blockbusters aside, this year has turned out to be below average for Hindi releases at the ticket window. However, some much-awaited titles will look to breathe some fire into the box office as 2025 winds up. Here are the Bollywood releases that movie buffs can look forward to in December.

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh leads the multi-starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame. Based in the world of espionage and secret agents of India and Pakistan, this spy thriller has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. Expectations are high from it and it could turn out to be a box office winner.

Release date : December 5

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The rom-com stars Kapil Sharma, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, ParulGulati, Ayesha Khan and Manjot Singh. While Kapil has not been a big draw at the big screens, things may take a turn when the humour filled KKPK 2 arrives.

Release date : December 12

Ikkis

This movie is based on the life and sacrifice of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal. The role is being essayed by Amitabh Bachchan grandson Agastya Nanda. Ikkis also marks late actor Dharmendra's last movie.

Release date : December 25

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The rom-com brings back the much-loved onscreen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The teaser has some playful moments set against the backdrop of picturesque Croatia. This one could be a dark horse at the box office.

Release date : December 25

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry feature in Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. This light-hearted comedy drama revolving around marriage and relationships will certainly make you chuckle.