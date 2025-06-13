How To Train Your Dragon X Reviews: Mason Thames And Nico Parker’s Adventure Film Receives Glowing Reactions, Netizens Say, 'Best Live Action Ever Watched...’

Updated 13 June 2025 at 14:19 IST
How to Train Your Dragon X Review: Mason Thames and Nico Parker starrer American fantasy adventure film released in India on June 13. Directed by Dean DeBlois, this live-action movie is a remake of the 2010 animated film and shares the same title. The movie is inspired by Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel. As it landed in theatres, movie buffs and critics watched the first-day first-show and shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
Taking to their X handles, netizens are flooding positive reviews for How to Train Your Dragon. Some described it as one of the best-animated movies, while others called it "beautiful."
One user stated, “How to Train Your Dragon is one of the 10 best-animated movies ever made, and I will hear nothing against it and field no questions.”
Another tweeted, “Just walked out of the movie theatre... How to Train Your Dragon was absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD.”
A third wrote, “JUST SAW THE LIVE ACTION OF HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, AND OMG, IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. A+ #HowToTrainYourDragon.”
Also Read: Materialists X Reviews: Chris Evans-Dakota Johnson-Pedro Pascal Starrer Is 'Honest, Funny But Also Achingly Poignant,' Say Netizens
The live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated classic How to Train Your Dragon is directed by Dean DeBlois. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler in prominent roles. The story explores the bond between Hiccup, a creative young Viking played by Mason Thames, and a Night Fury dragon called Toothless. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film runs for 1 hour and 56 minutes.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 14:06 IST