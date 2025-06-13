How To Train Your Dragon X Reviews: Mason Thames And Nico Parker’s Adventure Film Receives Glowing Reactions, Netizens Say, 'Best Live Action Ever Watched...’

X Reviews: 'How To Train Your Dragon Is The Best Live Action Film Ever’ | Image: X

How to Train Your Dragon X Review: Mason Thames and Nico Parker starrer American fantasy adventure film released in India on June 13. Directed by Dean DeBlois, this live-action movie is a remake of the 2010 animated film and shares the same title. The movie is inspired by Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel. As it landed in theatres, movie buffs and critics watched the first-day first-show and shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Is How to Train Your Dragon worth watching?

Taking to their X handles, netizens are flooding positive reviews for How to Train Your Dragon. Some described it as one of the best-animated movies, while others called it "beautiful."

One user stated, “How to Train Your Dragon is one of the 10 best-animated movies ever made, and I will hear nothing against it and field no questions.”

Another tweeted, “Just walked out of the movie theatre... How to Train Your Dragon was absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD.”

A third wrote, “JUST SAW THE LIVE ACTION OF HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON, AND OMG, IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. A+ #HowToTrainYourDragon.”

