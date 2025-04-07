In The Air, Underwater, Everywhere In Between: Tom Cruise 'One Last Time' In Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Trailer

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Trailer: Reportedly the last movie in the Mission Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning is all set to release on May 23 worldwide. The trailer of the high-octane action thriller was released by Paramount Pictures on Monday, April 7, and sees Tom Cruise performing stunts like never before. The MI franchise is known for pushing the envelope as far as the action is concerned and the 8th and last MI film will be no different.

Tom Cruise with MI 8 director Christopher McQuarrie | Image: AP

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is trying to stop a powerful AI program called The Entity from wreaking havoc on the world and falling into the wrong hands. The film will pick up immediately after the events Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. The Final Reckoning trailer includes an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where Cruise dangles from a plane. In his signature style, he is also seen on foot in a chase sequence. The adrenaline-pumping action will hit a whole new level with the final MI film, be assured.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris. Newcomers to the Mission: Impossible franchise include Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

Tom Cruise in a still from MI 8 trailer | Image: X

Christopher McQuarrie began directing the Mission Impossible franchise with its fifth installment, Rogue Nation.