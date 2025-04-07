Avengers Doomsday: Did Robert Downey Jr Accidentally Reveal His First Look As Doctor Doom? See Pic

Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man, who died in the Avengers: Endgame is all set to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel fans might have got a glimpse of his first look and the picture is now going viral on social media.

First look of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

During the recent birthday party of Downey Jr, his Doom-themed birthday invite showed him with a new curly hairstyle, which resembles for the character from his upcoming Marvel project. This possible first look at his take on Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The classic Marvel comic’s illustration of Downey’s character as Doom and he has curly hairstyle. While comics-accurate appearance, the one front and centre also seems to be wearing a variation of an Iron Man mask.

Robert Downey Jr first look as Doctor Doom during birthday | Source: Instagram

Another image from the sets of Marvel movie has revealed a massive volcano eruption-style set built for the film.

Upcoming Avengers movie will cost around $200 million?

Marvel has recently confirmed that the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, will return to direct the next two Avengers films, featuring Robert Downey Jr. This star-studded collaboration comes with a substantial price tag, reportedly around $200 million.

Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom | Source: IMDb

Variety also reported that Marvel is spending $80 million to hire the Russo brothers to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This fee excludes back-end compensation but includes performance bonuses that activate at the $750 million and $1 billion revenue marks. Robert Downey Jr's role as Doctor Doom will cost Marvel significantly more, bringing the total expenditure for these key players to about $200 million.

Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom | Source: IMDb