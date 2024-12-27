Is Dua Lipa Engaged To Callum Turner? Eagle-eyed Fans Spot A Ring In Levitating Singer's Christmas Album

Singer Dua Lipa and Callum Turner who were dating for almost a year are reportedly engaged. The Levitating singer shared a bunch of pictures on social media, which hinted that Callum Turner have popped the question to Dua Lipa. The pictures are now going viral on social media.

Dua Lipa already engaged to Callum Turner, post goes viral

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have reportedly got engaged quietly and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year’s Eve. The Training Season singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Along with the post, the caption read, “Home for the holidays, sending you all so much love”.

In one picture, Callum shared a candid photo of her embracing the festive cheer in all-black outfit and Christmas-themes hairband. In another one, Dua is seen with her boyfriend, Callum. The couple in the picture can be seen cuddled up together and were all smiles for the camera.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the detail and ring in the picture and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “The ring”. Another user wrote, “I heard you’re engaged now. Dua, I am gutted, but very happy for you”. “The ringgggg? Training seasons definitely over”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Are you engaged? That ring on the first pic, omg”.

Dua Lipa-Callum Turner relationship timeline

The couple Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were first linked romantically in January, when Lipa joined Turner at the afterparty for the London premiere of "Masters of the Air," where Turner portrays Major John "Bucky" Egan. Since then, the couple has been spotted showing affection for each other, including cozy moments captured in Beverly Hills at the end of January.

File photo of Dua Lipa and Callumm Turner | Source: Instagram