Amid speculations surrounding the successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal of James Bond, Eiza González has given a thumbs up to Henry Cavill. The two actors star together in Guy Ritchie's upcoming comedy action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Eiza González says Henry Cavill can be the next James Bond

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eiza said, “It's hard not to look at Henry Cavill and think of James Bond, to be really honest.” She further added, “Obviously, I'm part of the group of people that are rooting for him to get it hopefully, if that was a possibility."

File photo of Henry Cavill

This comes in when a recent report claimed that Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role and would replace Daniel Craig as Bond. Taylor-Johnson's name has been circulating in discussions for the coveted role for months. If confirmed, it would mark a significant moment in cinematic history.

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new James Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the coveted role of James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Insiders suggest that the Kick-Ass star is likely to accept the iconic role, following in the footsteps of Craig's 15-year tenure as 007. According to The Sun, "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Daniel Craig retired from his role as James Bond after the release of No Time To Die in 2021, which concluded with Bond's apparent demise. The timeline for the next Bond movie remains uncertain. However, given the massive success of No Time To Die, grossing over £600 million, the possibilities in the Bond universe are endless.