Is Katy Perry Dating Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? Viral Photos From Duo's Dinner Outing Sparks Buzz

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked the dating rumours. Yes, you read that right. The Roar hitmaker and former Canadian Prime Minister reportedly spotted dining together at a gourmet French bistro in the after-hours on Sunday, July 28, in Montreal. Their dinner date at Le Violon became a topic of gossip about a possible romance, especially since the 40-year-old singer recently ended her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom. The videos and photos are making the rounds on social media.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's dinner outing in Montreal ignited dating rumours

In a now-viral video shared by the outlet on X (formerly Twitter), the Grammy winner is seen sitting with Justin Trudeau at Le Violon in Montreal.

In the clip, the Dark Horse singer can be seen engaged in conversation, leaning across the table to listen closely to what the Canadian politician was saying.

As per TMZ, an eyewitness said that Perry and Trudeau sat at a private corner table, where they enjoyed several dishes, including lobster, but chose not to drink any cocktails.

The security guards were also present at the fine dining, keeping a close watch on the duo. The guards stayed seated with their backs turned, discreetly observing the two through mirrored glass.

The very next day, on 29 July, TMZ released exclusive photos of Perry and Trudeau walking together in Mount Royal Park. They spent nearly an hour strolling with just the two of them and Perry’s dog, Nugget. Trudeau reportedly smiled throughout the walk.

Katy Perry is currently touring Canada to promote her new album 143. She recently performed in Winnipeg and is set to perform next in Ottawa. Trudeau has kept a low profile since stepping down as Prime Minister in January 2025. Neither of them has commented on the viral video.

Katy Perry split with Orlando Bloom

Earlier this month, representatives for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom released a joint statement confirming their separation. They said the pair are now focusing on raising their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.