Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Will Now Hit Screens 2 Weeks After War 2, Makers Announce New Release Date With First Song

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was scheduled to hit screens on July 25. However, for no known reason, the film skipped the release. The makers of the movie have now announced the new release date for the romantic drama. The movie will now be released on August 29.

Maddock Films announced the change in Param Sundari's release date, along with the announcement that the first song from the film, titled Pardesiya, will be out today at 12:12 PM. The new release date of the movie is just 2 weeks after the most anticipated film, War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Sidharth Malhotra's wife and actress, Kiara Advani. Param Sundari was earlier slated to release on July 25, alongside Ajay Devgn's headliner Son of Sardaar 2. As per reports, the release of both films was postponed due to the unprecedented success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which features Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday and continues to hold a strong grip at the box office. While the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film was released in late May, the makers have yet to unveil the trailer of the movie.



Also Read: Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Video From Kerala Set Gets Leaked | WATCH