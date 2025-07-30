Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Will Now Hit Screens 2 Weeks After War 2, Makers Announce New Release Date With First Song

Updated 30 July 2025 at 11:47 IST
Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was scheduled to hit screens on July 25. However, for no known reason, the film skipped the release. The makers of the movie have now announced the new release date for the romantic drama. The movie will now be released on August 29.
Maddock Films announced the change in Param Sundari's release date, along with the announcement that the first song from the film, titled Pardesiya, will be out today at 12:12 PM. The new release date of the movie is just 2 weeks after the most anticipated film, War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Sidharth Malhotra's wife and actress, Kiara Advani. Param Sundari was earlier slated to release on July 25, alongside Ajay Devgn's headliner Son of Sardaar 2. As per reports, the release of both films was postponed due to the unprecedented success of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which features Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday and continues to hold a strong grip at the box office. While the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film was released in late May, the makers have yet to unveil the trailer of the movie.
The first look of Param Sundari received a roaring response on social media. While netizens drew comparisons of the film with Chennai Express and 2 States, the chemistry between the actors and the overall plot left social media users intrigued. Helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film reportedly features a cross-cultural love story between a North Indian boy who falls for a South Indian girl. The release of Param Sundari comes days after Sidharth Malhotra welcomed his daughter with Kiara Advani, and it is to be seen if the new dad will participate in the promotions for the film.
Published 30 July 2025 at 11:30 IST