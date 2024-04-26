Advertisement

Pierce Brosnan is switching things up. The 70 year old actor, who even in old age is a formidable picture of health, was spotted on the sets of his next film, Giant. The sports drama will see him essay the role of famed Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, who enabled boxing heavyweight 'Prince' Naseem Hamed's astronomic rise in the sport.

Pierce Brosnan looks unrecoginsable in latest photos



Pictures of a frail and evidently aging Pierce Brosnan have made their way onto the internet. The 70-year old actor who still sports a head full of hair and a chiseled jawline, traded the same up for thinning white hair, wrinkles and an overall frail build - unlike his usual self. What's more, instead of being dapper in a suit, the actor opted for a rich blue tracksuit.

This sudden shift in his look is from the sets of upcoming sports drama, Giant. Brosnan is evidently channeling his role of Brendan Ingle. The role of Prince Naseem Hamid will be essayed by actor Amir El-Masry. While the audience has now caught a glimpse of Brosnan as Ingle, the first look of El-Masry as the boxing champion, is yet to come through.

A look at Brendan Ingle and Prince Naseem Hamed's legacy



The real Brendan Ingle, passed away in 2018, aged 77. Besides training Prince Naseem Hamed to stardom, he also trained three other boxing world champions, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter and Kell Brook. As per a New York Post report, Ingle used to run a gym across the road from Hamed's parents' shop. He had taken Hamen under his wing at just age 7. The duo professionally parted ways in 1988, when Hamed was 25 years of age.

Hamed is now 50 years old. The British-Yemeni former boxer, peaked in his career between 1992 to 2022. He held several featherweight world championships between 1995 and 2000. Giant, the movie, is being directed by Gangs of London fame Rowan Athale.