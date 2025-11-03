Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Starrer Beats The Beginning's Hindi Opening Weekend

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer opened on a promising note, but since then has witnessed a drop in the daily collection. The movie opened at ₹10.8 crore (including premiere collection) but from the second day witnessed a decline of 24.35 per cent. The collection further dropped on Sunday, concluding the opening weekend under ₹30 crore. However, it has still managed to beat Baahubali: The Beginning's Hindi version opening weekend record.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹6 crore at the box office on the third day of the release. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹24.10 crore in India. It surpassed The Beginning's collection, which earned ₹22.35 crore back then in its opening weekend.

Baahubali: The Epic had an overall 44.68 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Chennai (54.25 per cent).

The makers have remastered the film by combining to blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one film, trimmed down to 3 hours and 44 minutes. Apart from Prabhas and Rana, the movie also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, the makers, in wake to shorten the film, removed a love song featuring Tamannaah and Prabhas, action and war sequences.

What is the plot of Baahubali: The Epic?

The first film centres on Mahendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas), who was raised in a village before returning to the Kingdom of Mahishmathi. The second film explores the lives of Amarendra Baahubali (dual role of Prabhas) and explains why Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali. Later, Baahubali and his allies, led by Kattappa, go back to Mahishmathi to seek revenge against the king, Bhalladeva (played by Rana Daggubati.