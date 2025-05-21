Jennifer Lopez Sued For $150,000 Over Sharing Her Own Image On Social Media, Here's Why | Image: X

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is making headlines again after facing legal trouble over her recent social media post. According to Blast, the I'm Into You singer is being sued for allegedly sharing paparazzi photos of herself without taking the required copyright licences.

Jennifer Lopez sued by paparazzi

A photographer and a photo agency have filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez after she allegedly shared copyrighted photos of herself from a pre-Golden Globes party on her social media.

Photographer Edwin Blanco reportedly filed the complaint in federal court on Saturday, claiming that Lopez posted pictures of her arrival and departure from the January event on Instagram and X without obtaining permission, accusing her of copyright infringement. Backgrid USA, a news and photo agency, also filed a similar lawsuit concerning the same images, which court documents state are co-owned by Blanco and Backgrid.

The photos, still visible on her Instagram and X as of Tuesday without watermarks, depict Lopez wearing a white dress and a white faux fur coat outside Chateau Marmont. The Instagram post features the caption "Weekend Glamour."

How much this lawsuit might cost to Jennifer Lopez?

Blanco and Backgrid are demanding damages of up to $150,000 (£112,000) for each photo. The lawsuits reportedly stated that Lopez used the images without authorisation for commercial purposes, primarily to promote herself.

"Ms Lopez, for example, showcased the images to highlight the designer of her clothing and jewellery, using the event’s publicity to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships," the lawsuits explained, as per BBC. Typically, the copyright of a photo belongs to the photographer or their employer, not the person featured in the image. These rights holders determine who can use the photo and set the associated costs.

A representative for Lopez did not immediately reply to the case. This isn’t the first time the Selena actress has faced legal issues for sharing photos of herself. Similar lawsuits were filed against her in 2019 and 2020 for posting images taken by others.