Who Is Ruchi Gujjar? Former Miss Haryana Viral For Wearing Necklace Featuring PM Narendra Modi At Cannes Film Festival 2025

Cannes 2025: The prestigious Film Festival hosts its share of fashion surprises every year, and this year was no exception. Among many statement appearances, actress Ruchi Gujjar made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2025, wearing a striking gold lehenga that showcased Indian craftsmanship. Her look quickly went viral, especially her statement necklace featuring the face of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, not many know about her.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Ruchi Gujjar graduated from Maharani College in Jaipur and later she moved to Mumbai to follow her passion for cinema. Now a model, actor, and former Miss Haryana 2023, she is best known for starring in music videos such as Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.

Her path to success has been far from easy. Born into a Gujjar family in Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge traditional norms to pursue her career in showbiz. “Since I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I am working,” she shared in an interview with BollywoodMDB. “It was difficult to change how people think about women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, who fought against the will of people’s thoughts. And I am the only one from my community who has come so far in the Bollywood industry.”

Her family’s support, especially from her father, played a crucial role in her journey. “My mother was very scared when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; however, she’s quite proud of me and how far I’ve come so far. My father has always been very supportive since day one, now my entire family is supporting me,” she explained.

With several achievements already under her belt, Ruchi aims even higher. “I would love to work in South (Indian) movies since audiences love them,” she said.

What is Ruchi Gujjar wearing at her Cannes debut?