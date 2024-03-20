Advertisement

Johnny Depp has responded after his Blow co-star Lola Glaudini spoke about being mistreated by the actor on the sets of the 2001 film. An episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels from January 30 has resurfaced where Glaudini had spoken about verbal abuse she faced by Depp. The actress revealed it was her first day on the set of the George Jung biopic and Depp was irritated with her for some reason. She alleged, he walked up to her and screamed profanity at her face.

Johnny Depp breaks his silence on Lola's accusations

Johnny Depp has finally responded to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations. A representative of Depp shared a statement with Deadline that read: "Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

Blow poster | Image: IMDb

What were the accusations made by Lola?

Lola Glaudini said that the film’s director Ted Demme told Glaudini to "burst out laughing" while Depp delivered a monologue, as per Deadline. "I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever," Glaudini said. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the … do you think you are? Who the … do you think you are? I’m out here, and I’m trying to say my lines and you’re pulling focus. You idiot,” he said. "Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you stay,'" Glaudini said Depp further added.

Advertisement

Lola and Johnny Depp file photo | Image: X

Glaudini said this happened on her first day of shooting. “This was my first studio movie, I’d just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’.” The actress then jogged her memory and said that Depp approached her later and gave her "a non-apology apology."

Advertisement

Lola Glaudini also noted that Demme, who died in 2002, didn’t apologise to her after the incident. Glaudini further claimed that she was reminded of the incident while watching a tape of Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, testifying about his alleged domestic abuse in the 2022 trial.

(With inputs from IANS)