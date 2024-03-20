×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

It's controversial/ Johnny Depp Responds To His Blow Co-Star Lola Glaudini's Verbal Abuse Accusations

Johnny Depp has finally responded to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations towards him. The statement was shared by his representative.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lola Glaudine and Johnny Depp
File photos of Lola Glaudine and Johnny Depp | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Johnny Depp has responded after his Blow co-star Lola Glaudini spoke about being mistreated by the actor on the sets of the 2001 film. An episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels from January 30 has resurfaced where Glaudini had spoken about verbal abuse she faced by Depp. The actress revealed it was her first day on the set of the George Jung biopic and Depp was irritated with her for some reason. She alleged, he walked up to her and screamed profanity at her face.

Johnny Depp breaks his silence on Lola's accusations

Johnny Depp has finally responded to Lola Glaudini's verbal abuse accusations. A representative of Depp shared a statement with Deadline that read: "Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

Blow poster | Image: IMDb

 

What were the accusations made by Lola?

Lola Glaudini said that the film’s director Ted Demme told Glaudini to "burst out laughing" while Depp delivered a monologue, as per Deadline. "I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever," Glaudini said. “Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the … do you think you are? Who the … do you think you are? I’m out here, and I’m trying to say my lines and you’re pulling focus. You idiot,” he said. "Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you stay,'" Glaudini said Depp further added.

Advertisement
Lola and Johnny Depp file photo | Image: X

 

Glaudini said this happened on her first day of shooting. “This was my first studio movie, I’d just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’.” The actress then jogged her memory and said that Depp approached her later and gave her "a non-apology apology."

Advertisement

Lola Glaudini also noted that Demme, who died in 2002, didn’t apologise to her after the incident. Glaudini further claimed that she was reminded of the incident while watching a tape of Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, testifying about his alleged domestic abuse in the 2022 trial.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

a few seconds ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

5 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

6 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

6 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

8 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

10 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

15 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

20 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

21 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

22 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

24 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

30 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

31 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

35 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

38 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

38 minutes ago
MK Stalin

DMK Manifesto

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo