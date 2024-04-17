Advertisement

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who won the legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, has undergone a radical mid-life transformation, as he approaches his 61st birthday. Earlier this year, the actor cut a distinctly bohemian figure.

In February, in Turin, Italy, where he is directing his new film Modi, about the artiste Modigliani - he was pictured wearing a rasta beanie, a camo Jacket complete with a Che Guevara patch, reports Daily Mail UK. He has since had a very respectable makeover.

Johnny Depp’s new look

The pictures show Depp arriving on Monday night (Central European Time) at the small UK premiere of his French film Jeanne Du Barry. He appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight. He wore a slim-fitting Dior suit and had his hair trimmed short. The actor ditched long hair, grubby look and embraced 'clean living' in London ahead of a new Dior campaign shoot. In other pictures, he recently sported shorter locks as he donned a fitted black suit and grey coat.

Johnny Depp’s acting comeback

Jeanne du Barry marked Depp’s comeback to the movies following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

Depp's return to the industry was met with some protests, but he was largely appreciated and even received a standing ovation at the premiere of his latest film at Cannes 2023. However, he has been vocal about feeling boycotted by Hollywood due to the allegations against him.

Still from Jeanne du Barry

In contrast, Heard has chosen not to discuss the trial and instead tried to redirect the attention to her new film. There was speculation that Heard would be dropped from the Aquaman sequel due to the controversy. She, however, appeared in its first trailer. This suggested that she is still associated with the franchise.