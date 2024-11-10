sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 19:50 IST, November 10th 2024

Joker 2 Actor Reveals 'How Terrible' The Movie Is In Scathing Review: Not Even Hate-Watchable

Joker 2 has bombed at the box office. Directed by Todd Philips, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the movie made on a reported budget of $200 million.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Poster of Joker 2
Poster of Joker 2 | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:50 IST, November 10th 2024