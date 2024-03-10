Advertisement

Barbie is gearing up for what could be a big night at the Oscars. The film will be competing for a win in eight nominations across seven categories. Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, has been nominated under Best Supporting Actor as is the song picturised on him - I'm Just Ken. Actress Julia Roberts has voiced her support for the actor.

Julia Roberts roots for Ryan Gosling



In a recent interview with People, actress Julia Roberts came out as a true and blue Barbie fan. She particularly expressed her fondness for Ryan Gosling's work in the same.

She said, "I met Ryan, recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, its remarkable. Barbie was so unique and new." For the unversed, Ryan Gosling will be performing Barbie song, I'm Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards.

Julia Roberts on having a thick skin to brave the changing industry winds



The conversation with People also saw the actress discuss a recently resurfaced video of hers which many are mistaking to be a reflection of her current point of view. The video shows Julia express hurt over the kind of comments a picture of her posted by her niece Emma Roberts, received. She was 50 at the time. Clarifying her age as well as her newly assumed uncaring attitude over internet trolling, Roberts pointed out how the issue at hand is still the same.

She said, "So many people think that's a new interview. But I clearly say, 'I'm a 50 year old woman'. Well I'm 56. But the fact that I'm still here, and this vitriol is still happening six years later, shows how little progress we've made." Looping her conversation back to the recently passed International Women's Day, the actress added, "All of you gents, hold us up a little higher".