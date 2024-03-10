×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Julia Roberts Comes Out As A Barbie Fan, Praises Ryan Gosling's 'Remarkable' Performance

Ryan Gosling has been nominated under the category of Best Supporting Actor for this years Oscars. Julia Roberts recently backed his performance in the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts | Image:juliaroberts/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Barbie is gearing up for what could be a big night at the Oscars. The film will be competing for a win in eight nominations across seven categories. Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, has been nominated under Best Supporting Actor as is the song picturised on him - I'm Just Ken. Actress Julia Roberts has voiced her support for the actor.

Advertisement

Julia Roberts roots for Ryan Gosling


In a recent interview with People, actress Julia Roberts came out as a true and blue Barbie fan. She particularly expressed her fondness for Ryan Gosling's work in the same.

Advertisement


She said, "I met Ryan, recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, its remarkable. Barbie was so unique and new." For the unversed, Ryan Gosling will be performing Barbie song, I'm Just Ken at the 96th Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Julia Roberts on having a thick skin to brave the changing industry winds


The conversation with People also saw the actress discuss a recently resurfaced video of hers which many are mistaking to be a reflection of her current point of view. The video shows Julia express hurt over the kind of comments a picture of her posted by her niece Emma Roberts, received. She was 50 at the time. Clarifying her age as well as her newly assumed uncaring attitude over internet trolling, Roberts pointed out how the issue at hand is still the same. 

Advertisement


She said, "So many people think that's a new interview. But I clearly say, 'I'm a 50 year old woman'. Well I'm 56. But the fact that I'm still here, and this vitriol is still happening six years later, shows how little progress we've made." Looping her conversation back to the recently passed International Women's Day, the actress added, "All of you gents, hold us up a little higher". 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

5 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

5 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

6 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

6 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

6 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

6 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New EC Appointment: PM Modi-Chaired Panel to Meet on Mar 15, Say Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. Punjab Police Arrests Five People Suspected Of Killing Gangster Rajesh

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Oscars 2024 Is Starting Early Than Its Usual Time

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Highlights: DC beats RCB by 1 run

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo