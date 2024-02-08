Advertisement

Julia Roberts has just seen through the release of her direct-to-OTT film, Leave The World Behind. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. Roberts has been a longstanding name in Hollywood, with a formidable career spanning over three decades. However, one factor consistent through the expanse of her film career has been the fact that the actress has never shed her clothes for a film. Roberts recently opened up on the rationale behind the same.

Advertisement

Julia Roberts opens up on the rationale behind her no-nudity policy



Julia Roberts recently featured on the cover of British Vogue. In the interview for the magazine, the actress shed light on the rationale behind her no-nudity policy. Speaking about how agreeing to go nude on screen involves a certain level of vulnerability - one she choses to not partake in.

Advertisement



She said, "You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself. But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something."

Advertisement

Julia Roberts reflects on the changing dynamics of fame



The same interview also saw Julia Roberts reflect on the changing dynamics of fame and how much the scenario has changed since she was new to the industry. The actress particularly described the experience as being "exhausting" owing to the many more facets one is required to deal with.

Advertisement



She said, "I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different. And in a way, it seems so cluttered. There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting. There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff."