Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Udaipur Files And More To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies set to release in the theatres this week. Hindi audience, get ready for the big clash as Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Rajkummar's Maalik will release on the same date, July 11. From Superman and Udaipur Files to Doora Theera Yaana, the list includes movies from various genres.

Freedom

Tamil-language action drama directed by Sathyasiva, stars M. Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. The plot is based on a true story about a prison break that took place in Tamil Nadu in the 90s. The film will release on July 10.

Superman

Directed by James Gunn, it is the second reboot of the Superman film series. The superhero film stars an ensemble cast, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi. The film follows Superman's journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family. It will hit the theatres on July 11.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Explores the burgeoning connection between a visually impaired musician and a theatre artist during a train journey, adapting Ruskin Bond's short story to examine themes of perception and human connection against modern relationships. The film marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey. The film will release on July 11.

Maalik

An action thriller film, directed by Pulkit, stars Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar. He will be playing the role of a gangster and will explore his rise to power in the underworld. The film is based on social issues and is expected to be full of action and adventure. The film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. The film will release on July 11.

Udaipur Files

Based on the true story of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, this film traces the events leading up to his brutal 2022 murder. It explores the crime, its aftermath, and the larger socio-political silence while examining the radicalisation that shaped the minds behind the act. The film stars Vijay Raaz, Rajneesh Duggal and Preeti Jhangiani and will hit the theatres on July 11.

Doora Theera Yaana

Two young lovers embark on a road trip from Bangalore to Goa, discovering deeper meanings in their relationship as they journey together. Starring Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar and Pd Satish Chandra, the film will release on July 11.

Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story