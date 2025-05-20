Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer 2: Netizens 'Hope' Makers Have Surprise Left When Film Releases As It 'Shows A Little Too Much'

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film stars a new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali in lead roles. Earlier this year, in February, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, teasing a new era with dangerous aquatic dinosaurs. Now, as the film is two months away from hitting the screens, the makers have decided to tease the fans with another trailer. On Tuesday, the makers shared over 2-minute clip offering a 'little too much' glimpse of the movie to keep the audience hooked.

Watch Jurassic World Rebirth trailer 2

The trailer shows Scarlett, Jonathan and Mahershala battling the mutant dinosaurs after a scientist gets killed by one during the experiment. The next frame shows a lab built on an island where "the worst of the worst dinosaurs were left". In the film, Scarlett and Mahsherla are shown on a mission to secure the genetic material, while Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis. The trailer also offers a glimpse of T-Rex and D-Rex.

Netizens are unhappy with the release of trailer 2

While many fans are feeling nostalgic on seeing the second trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth, a section of the internet is unhappy with the release as it is giving too much, killing the story. They are hoping that the makers still have some surprises left for them when the film hits the theatres. A user wrote, "I never thought I’d need Alien meets Jurassic Park but I’m here for it. Great trailer but once again, they’ve shown a lil bit too much! Hope there are still some surprises in store."

Some also called the trailer better than the first, "This trailer is so much better than the first, things look actually mysterious."