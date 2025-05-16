Justin Bieber Finally Speaks Out On Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Assault Case Amid Speculations, Clarifies 'Not Being Abused' By Rap Mogul

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making headlines since he has been charged with sex trafficking, prostitution-related transportation, and racketeering conspiracy. Federal authorities arrested him in September 2024, accusing the rap mogul of threatening, abusing, and coercing victims "to fulfil his sexual desires" between 2004 and 2024. After this, social media buzzed with speculation about Justin Bieber’s past interactions with Diddy and resurfaced videos of the time when Bieber was 15. Amid the rumours, Bieber finally broke his silence on whether he was a victim of Diddy or not.

Justin Bieber makes major announcement on Sean 'Diddy' Combs case

Diddy is facing a federal trial in New York on sex trafficking charges. On Thursday, a representative for Bieber told TMZ, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.” They added, “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Online speculation arose after videos from about fifteen years ago resurfaced, showing the pair together during Bieber’s teenage years, with some suggesting allusions to sexual acts.

However, sources told TMZ that these appearances were “performative” and clarified that Bieber had no relationship with Diddy, despite his friendship with the hip-hop mogul’s sons. The sources also stated that Diddy never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber.

Why are speculations about Bieber being a victim of Diddy swirled?

A 2011 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featured Diddy stating that Bieber “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television,” resurfaced after the rap mogul got arrested for serious charges.

Another video from 2009, showed them spending time together outside a house, standing near a car. Diddy remarked: “As soon as you turn 16, I'm gonna let you rock this car.”