'Money, Money, Money...': Justin Bieber Gives Paparazzi An Earful During Heated Confrontation, Video Goes Viral

Justin Bieber has been in the headlines lately due to his bugged public appearances. The singer often during outings appeared dishevelled and hollow-eyes. Amid this, Baby Singer also got candid with his fans about his struggles with authenticity and personal growth.

Now, days after his confession, Justin Bieber has once again been spotted as visibly vexed during a casual coffee run near Coachella. The pop star had a heated encounter with paparazzi who were waiting outside the venue. The video of his rugged behaviour is now going viral.

Justin Bieber lashes out at paparazzi, video goes viral

In a viral clip shared on X(formerly Twitter), Justin Bieber seen dressed in a brown hoodie, confronted photographers who approached him. The incident happened as he noticed a photographer coming close to him. He quickly pulled up his hood to hide his face. When one greeted him with "Good morning," Bieber replied with anger, "No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here?"

He repeatedly said, "Money, money, money, money, money," while mimicking cash-counting gestures. The photographers continued filming silently, seemingly heightening Bieber's frustration.

"Get outta here, bro. Money—that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he said, trying to block a photographer's recording device. "That's all you care about, guys. Money. Not people. ... You don't care about human beings," he added.

After the clip went viral, fans showed their concern about Bieber’s behaviour. One user on X commented, “what happen to him man!” Another said, “leave him, he need time.” A third wrote, “The industry treated Justin Bieber so horribly.”

Justin Bieber opens up about 'anger issues', admits sometimes hates himself